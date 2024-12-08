Roma have reportedly entered the fray for Everton’s Beto who has also been linked with a move to Juventus in the past few weeks.

Although Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has often denied the arrival of a new striker in January, reports in Italy insist the Bianconeri are searching the market for an attacking reinforcement.

With Moise Kean sold to Fiorentina in the summer and Arkadiusz Milik struggling with a knee injury since June, Dusan Vlahovic has to work extra shifts, while his brief time on the sidelines forced Thiago Motta to field Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah as centre-forwards, in what was a largely failed experiment.

Therefore, adding a new marksman to the ranks might not be a terrible idea for the Bianconeri, but the cash-strapped club will also have to spend whatever’s left in the coffers on a new defender to replace Gleison Bremer, leaving little to no budget for an attacker.

Hence, Juventus are reportedly trying to find a low-cost solution, like signing a player on loan, with Beto emerging as a potential solution.

The Portuguese striker was considered a suitable profile as he’s already familiar with Serie A having played at Udinese between 2021 and 2023. The Everton striker now finds himself playing second-fiddle to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, so playing time has been hard to come by at Goodison Park.

However, TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Nicollo Ceccarini reveals that Juventus could face competition from Roma who are also interested in recruiting the 26-year-old.

“Roma is evaluating the possibility of a loan deal until June.” said the Italian transfer market expert via JuventusNews24.

“One opportunity could be represented is Beto, who among other things has already played in Italy with Udinese and therefore would have the advantage of already knowing Serie A.

“So far in the Premier League, he has collected nine appearances and one goal. If Everton is open to the sale, Roma is ready to come forward.”