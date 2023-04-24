After cementing himself as one of the most exciting left-backs in Europe, Alex Grimaldo is ready for a new adventure. Nonetheless, his future remains shrouded in mystery.

The 27-year-old started his career at Barcelona’s famous La Masia Academy. In 2016, he made the switch to Benfica, and has been sharpening his tools in the Portuguese capital ever since.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard is currently running on an expiring contract, and the Eagles have resigned to losing his services in the summer.

According to Calciomercato journalist Marco Demicheli, Juventus remains in the hunt for Grimaldo, but will be facing stern competition from domestic and foreign clubs alike.

The Bianconeri have identified the Benfica star as one of the best candidates to replace Alex Sandro next season. However, Inter and Napoli are also in the fray.

The source adds that Nice and Bayer Leverkusen are the two clubs that came forward with concrete proposals, but the fullback is seemingly holding out for a more prestigious destination.

Demicheli warns that a new suitor could emerge out of the blue and snatch the services of one of the most interesting free agents on the market. Therefore, the Bianconeri will have to act swiftly if they genuinely wish to secure the player’s signature.

This season, Grimaldo has thus far contributed with five goals and a whopping 14 assists in all competitions.