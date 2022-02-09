Juventus face foreign competition in the race for Lazio star

Since his arrival to Lazio in 2015, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic quickly established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A.

Nevertheless, the capital side has so far been able to resist all offers and maintain the services of its biggest asset.

And yet, news outlet continue to link the Serbian with an exit every summer.

In Italy, Juventus and Inter are naturally the two most realistic suitors for the 26-year-old. After all, very few sides within the peninsula can afford to meet Claudio Lotito’s price tag.

However, the two Serie A giants are apparently facing some stern competition from a major European club.

According to El Nacional via TuttoJuve, Real Madrid are ready to offer 60 million euros for Milinkovic-Savic next summer.

The Spanish giants could be looking to add some blood to their aging midfield department, and the Serbian could become the heir of Luka Modric.

When is comes to adding quality to the middle of the park, the Biancocelesti star would be the perfect addition for Juventus who have just recently signed his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic.

However, convincing Lotito to part ways with his prized asset won’t be an easy task at all. Even Madrid’s reported offer of 60 millions could be deemed insufficient by Lazio’s hierarchy.

