Napoli have reportedly entered the fray for Jakub Kiwior and Radu Dragusin who are also on the Juventus shortlist.

The Bianconeri are looking to sign a new central defender after losing the services of Gleison Bremer until the end of the season. The Brazilian suffered an ACL tear, thus leaving Thiago Motta short of options at the back. Pierre Kalulu, Federico Gatti and Danilo as the solitary options.

Cristiano Giuntoli and company have been keeping tabs on several profiles over the past few weeks, before the start of the January transfer session when reinforcement is expected to arrive.

Paris Saint-Germain wantaway Milan Skriniar has been one of the most circulating names in the media over the past few weeks, but news reports have also been linking the Bianconeri with a few Premier League profiles, including Kiwior and Dragusin.

The Arsenal defender was a pupil of Thiago Motta during their time together at Spezia, but he’s been struggling to find space at Mikel Arteta’s court amidst the strong competition at the back. Meanwhile, Dragusin spent several years at Juventus before signing from Genoa and ending up at Tottenham.

But according to Tutto Mercato Web journalist Nicolo Ceccarini, Napoli are also in the hunt for a new defender, and their plans could intertwine with the Old Lady’s.

The market expert thus claims that the Partenopei also also interested in Kiwior and Dragusin, identifying them as possible recruits to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad.

“Napoli’s search for a central defender continues. There are many profiles. Dragusin and Kiwior are certainly among them,” claims Ceccarini in his editorial for TMW via JuventusNews24.

“As for the former, Tottenham have not yet opened up to any transfers. For the Arsenal centre-back, there are definitely more possibilities given that he’s struggling to find enough space at Arsenal.”