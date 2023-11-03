Arthur Vermeeren is the latest Belgian talent who has caught the attention of top clubs in Europe, and Juventus is one of them.

The Royal Antwerp star has been a revelation for his current club in recent months, and his performances in domestic and European competitions have been remarkable.

Juve is in the market for midfielders and has shown an appreciation for young players in recent times, making them a significant suitor.

However, he is attracting interest from many European giants, with the latest club to express interest in his signature being Arsenal.

Tuttojuve reports that the Gunners are actively pursuing him and are looking to outpace the Bianconeri and other suitors in acquiring him.

Their interest is noteworthy and emphasises that Juventus needs to act quickly to secure his signing or risk losing him to Arsenal.

Juve FC Says

Vermeeren is a fine talent and we know several clubs want to add him to their squad in the next transfer window.

However, he will pick a team that will guarantee him game time, which will hardly be the case if he joins us.

We have several midfielders in our squad and he does not have enough Serie A experience to play ahead of them.