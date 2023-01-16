Arsenal could beat Juventus to the signing of Ivan Fresneda as the Spaniard continues to show he is a top talent.

The right-back has attracted many scouts to Real Valladolid matches this term and Juve has been among them as they search for full-backs with long-term value.

However, Max Allegri’s men are not the only club looking to add him to their squad and a report on Calciomercato reveals they are battling Arsenal for his signature.

The Gunners are now stepping up their efforts to take the Spaniard to London and could steal a march on Juve in the battle.

Juve FC Says

Fresneda has been on our radar for a long time and the full-back seems like a decent player to add to our squad.

However, acting fast is important and now that he has more suitors, we need to get him in as soon as possible to avoid missing out on his signature.

Arsenal is one of Europe’s top sides and has an exciting team, which will attract any player to them, but we must be prepared to show we also want the best talents, which will involve spending money.

If we meet Valladolid’s asking price first, they will listen to our offer.