Juventus face serious competition from European giants for Atalanta star

Juventus is facing more competition in its bid to sign Giorgio Scalvini and the youngster could even leave Serie A entirely.

The Bianconeri want to sign almost every fine talent in Italian football and are watching the Atalanta jewel.

Scalvini has emerged as a top player for La Dea and is one man Juve will gladly add to their squad this month or in the summer.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side always sells their talents as long as it is for the right price and is demanding 40m euros for Scalvini.

However, Juve is not alone interested in a move for the 19-year-old and a report on Calciomercato reveals the Azzurri youngster also has an interest from Inter Milan.

The Milanese are not the only club Juve should be worried about because there is also interest from Liverpool in the Premier League for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini has been a class player when he steps on the pitch, so it is normal that he will have many suitors.

This means we must act fast to add him to our squad and waiting until the end of the season to get the deal done could be a bad idea.