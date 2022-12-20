Inter Milan has joined the race for Juventus target Giorgio Scalvini, and they could beat the Bianconeri to add him to their squad.

The defender is just 18 and has been in impressive form for Atalanta, having broken into their first team at a very young age.

Naturally, Juve is interested in him as one of the country’s finest talents, but the youngster is a wanted man, and several clubs will make life hard for the Bianconeri.

The latest club to show an interest in him is Inter, according to Tuttomercatoweb, and the report claims the Nerazzurri are prepared to pay the 40m euros Atalanta wants for his signature and have already started planning to land him.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is a top talent, and Inter knows he will become even better if he makes a move to join us, strengthening us even further.

The youngster will want to stay with La Dea and continue his development unless we can guarantee that he will get regular playing time.

We have other youngsters in our Next Gen team, and we must only sign Scalvini if it becomes clear that he will have an important role to play in our team.