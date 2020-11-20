Juventus face serious competition from PSG for Bundesliga star

PSG has emerged as the new favourites to sign David Alaba, according to reports in Germany as stated by Football Italia.

The Austrian is set to become a top free agent when this season ends and his refusal to sign a new Bayern Munich deal might see the Germans cash in on him in the January transfer window.

He has been linked with a move to Juventus as well as Manchester City and Chelsea, but the report claims that he is now closest to making a move to PSG.

Alaba’s problem with Bayern is his contract demand with the defender asking the European champions to pay him 15m euros per season to extend his stay with them.

That demand might also see Juventus struggle to land him, but it doesn’t seem to be a problem for PSG with the report claiming that the French side is prepared to pay him 20m euros per season to sign for them.

The Austrian is also looking for a 20m euros signing on fee, which will probably still not be a problem for PSG.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected Juve’s finances but even if they had the funds, spending all that money on Alaba would be questionable.