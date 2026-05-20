Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, with Juventus among several clubs interested in signing the Brazilian striker during the upcoming transfer window.

The forward has struggled for regular playing time as Arsenal secured the Premier League title this season, and he is no longer considered one of the key players the club are determined to retain moving forward.

Despite his recent difficulties, Jesus has previously shown his quality at the highest level and remains a player capable of making a strong impact, particularly in a league such as Serie A where his technical ability and movement could suit the style of play.

Juventus monitoring striker situation

Interest in the Brazilian is not new, with AC Milan having explored the possibility of signing him during the summer of 2025 before a move failed to materialise.

Jesus is now focused on resolving his future and appears increasingly aware that his next step is likely to come away from Arsenal, with the club reportedly willing to allow him to leave if a suitable offer arrives.

Juventus have entered the race for his signature as they continue evaluating attacking options ahead of next season, especially with uncertainty surrounding the future of Dusan Vlahovic.

Barcelona also interested

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are facing competition from Barcelona, who have included Jesus on a shortlist of possible replacements for Robert Lewandowski as the Polish striker prepares to leave the Nou Camp.

The report suggests that if Vlahovic departs Juventus during the summer, the Bianconeri will move quickly to secure another striker, with Jesus now considered one of the leading options under consideration.

His experience, versatility and previous success at the highest level continue to make him an attractive target