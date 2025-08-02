AC Milan is in the market for a new striker and has shown interest in Dusan Vlahovic, though they may now shift their focus to another forward who is also being targeted by Juventus. Both clubs are reportedly considering a move for Darwin Nunez, the Liverpool striker who is expected to leave the Premier League champions during the current transfer window.

Nunez has made it clear for several weeks that he is open to a new challenge, and he previously held talks with Napoli earlier in the summer. However, the Partenopei were unable to reach an agreement with Liverpool, leaving the striker available on the market.

Interest from Italy Intensifies

Liverpool has already prepared for the possibility of Nunez’s departure and is believed to be lining up a move for Alexander Isak as a replacement. Meanwhile, Nunez has expressed a desire to remain in European football, despite receiving offers from Saudi Arabian clubs. This preference could benefit Juventus, which is actively pursuing options to strengthen its attacking line.

However, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are not alone in its pursuit. AC Milan has also identified Nunez as a key target and has now opened formal talks with Liverpool to discuss the possibility of a transfer. Milan believes the striker would provide them with a reliable source of goals and is willing to compete with Juventus to secure his services.

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Vlahovic’s Departure Could Be Key

Juventus are aware of the increasing competition and is aiming to act quickly in its negotiations. The club is eager to reach an agreement before other suitors gain a stronger foothold. Despite this urgency, there remains a significant obstacle to Nunez’s arrival in Turin.

At present, it appears unlikely that Juventus will proceed with a deal unless Dusan Vlahovic leaves the club. The Serbian striker’s future remains uncertain, and his departure would be necessary to create both the financial space and squad position required to bring in a player like Nunez.