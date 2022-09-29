Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season.

The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris.

The Bianconeri brought him back because they needed another goalscorer, but his return has been disastrous.

It has been so bad that it would have been the best decision to send him back to Everton in the summer.

However, the striker is on loan at the Allianz Stadium for two seasons, and Juve has an obligation to buy him.

Despite him not playing as well as he should, the club look set to sign him because of this agreement.

Calciomercato reveals the cost of the operation could reach 38m euros.

Juve has already paid 7m euros to take him on loan for two seasons. They will pay 28m euros to make the move permanent and 3m euros more in bonus payments.

Juve FC Says

It is ridiculous that we would be forced to cough out that much money for a player that is not good enough for our team.

However, we can only blame our deal-makers for being too sure of the player and agreeing to such terms.