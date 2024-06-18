As the summer transfer window heats up, fans are eagerly scouring the latest football news and rumours, some even taking a break from reading reviews of $1 deposit casinos to catch up on the latest moves. And there is perhaps no club generating more headlines right now than Italian giants Juventus. The Bianconeri are facing significant changes and challenges as they prepare for the 2024/25 campaign.

Allegri Sacked After Coppa Italia Outburst

The biggest news out of Turin in recent weeks was the surprise sacking of manager Massimiliano Allegri just days after he led the club to Coppa Italia glory. Allegri’s second stint at Juve came to an abrupt end following his explosive outburst and jacket-throwing antics in the final against Atalanta.

In an official statement, the club said Allegri was relieved of his duties due to “behaviours during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus.” This marks only the third mid-season sacking for Juve in the last 50 years. Former defender Paolo Montero will take over on an interim basis for the final two Serie A matches.

The search now begins for Allegri’s permanent successor, with former Bologna boss Thiago Motta emerging as the leading candidate. The 40-year-old ex-midfielder, who counts Barcelona and PSG among his former clubs, is expected to be officially unveiled as Juve’s new manager in the coming days.

Injuries, Suspensions Deplete Squad

Allegri’s sacking comes at a time when Juventus is dealing with a severely depleted squad due to injuries and suspensions. For their trip to Salerno this weekend, Juve will be without the suspended Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba.

On the injury front, striker Moise Kean and winger Federico Chiesa remain sidelined and are not expected back until next weekend’s match against Sassuolo at the earliest. Fullback Alex Sandro is also still recovering from a muscular injury.

The lack of depth and options could prove costly for Juventus as they look to hold onto a top-four spot and Champions League qualification. With just a three point cushion over fifth-place Roma, Juve can ill afford any more slipups.

Pogba Doping Ban Sends Shockwaves

Compounding Juve’s personnel issues is the shocking news that midfielder Paul Pogba has been handed a four-year doping ban after testing positive for a banned substance. The 30-year-old French international was provisionally suspended by Italy’s anti-doping organization in September after his sample showed traces of DHEA, which can raise testosterone levels.

Pogba, who rejoined Juventus last summer after his Manchester United contract expired, has vowed to fight the ruling. “I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me,” Pogba said in a statement, adding that he will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The World Cup winner has endured a nightmare second spell at Juventus, barely featuring in his first season back due to a series of knee injuries. His future, and indeed his career, is now shrouded in uncertainty.

Contract Standoffs With Rabiot, Chiesa

Juventus also have some important contract situations to resolve this summer, with two key players entering the final year of their current deals. Midfield stalwart Adrien Rabiot and winger Federico Chiesa have both been linked with moves away, but Juve remain hopeful of agreeing extensions.

Rabiot, whose deal expires in 2025, has been offered a three-year contract worth around €7 million per season. However, the 28-year-old French international is yet to respond to the proposal and said he will make a decision on his future after the Euros. “I have not decided anything regarding my future,” Rabiot told reporters in March. “Next season we are due to participate in the Champions League and the Club World Cup. So these are elements in my thoughts, but I have not made any decisions yet.”

Meanwhile, Chiesa’s future is also up in the air as he stalls on putting pen to paper on a new deal. The 25-year-old Italy star’s current contract runs until 2025, but talks over an extension have failed to progress. Juve remain open to selling Chiesa this summer if he does not commit long-term, with clubs in England and Germany monitoring the situation. However, no decision is expected until after the Euros.

Losing either Rabiot or Chiesa would be a major blow for Juventus, who are already facing a summer of upheaval. With a new manager coming in and the likes of Leandro Paredes, Weston McKennie, and Moise Kean all potentially leaving, continuity will be key.

Ronaldo Wages Ruling Hits Juve in the Pocket

As if Juventus didn’t have enough to deal with on the pitch, they were hit with more bad news from the courtroom this week. An arbitration tribunal ruled that Juve must pay former star Cristiano Ronaldo nearly €10 million in deferred wages from the 2019/20 season, plus interest.

The dispute dates back to the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when Juve, like many clubs, negotiated salary reductions with players. Ronaldo’s camp claimed he was still owed €19.5 million and sought to recoup the full amount.

While the tribunal didn’t award Ronaldo the full sum, the €10 million bill still comes as a significant financial hit to Juventus. The club said it is “examining the decision of the Arbitration Panel, reserving any evaluation and initiative to protect its rights.”

The Ronaldo ruling is the latest off-field distraction for a club that has endured a tumultuous couple of years, including the entire board resigning in November over financial irregularities. Juve will be hoping the arrival of Motta and a refresh of the squad this summer can help turn the page and start a new chapter.

New Era Dawns as Juve Rejoins ECA

In more positive news, Juventus appear to be mending fences with the European Club Association (ECA) after the Super League debacle. The ECA Executive Committee met in London last week and announced that Juventus have requested to rejoin the organization after being one of the 12 rebel clubs to break away in 2021.

“ECA’s door is always open to clubs who believe in collective interests, progressive reform and working constructively with all stakeholders – we are delighted Juventus will rejoin the European football family,” said ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Juve’s return to the ECA fold is expected to be formalized shortly and marks a significant step in repairing relations with UEFA and the wider football community. With a new manager and a new outlook, Juventus will be hoping to put the turmoil of recent years behind them and start looking forward again.

Summer of Change Ahead in Turin

All in all, it promises to be a pivotal summer for Juventus as they navigate a period of significant transition. The shocking sacking of Allegri has only added to the sense of upheaval and uncertainty surrounding the club.

Who Juve choose as their next manager will be crucial in setting the tone and direction for the coming years. The early signs point to Thiago Motta being handed the reins, but the 40-year-old is still relatively unproven at the highest level.

How Motta handles the many challenges facing him – from refreshing an aging squad to resolving contract standoffs to dealing with financial constraints – will go a long way to determining whether Juve can quickly bounce back and reassert themselves as Italy’s preeminent force.

The Bianconeri faithful will be watching closely and hoping the club’s leadership can steer them through these choppy waters and back to calmer seas. One thing is for certain – it won’t be a dull summer in Turin.