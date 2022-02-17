Juventus faces competition from Atletico Madrid for Bundesliga star

Juventus will have to see off competition from Atletico Madrid to sign Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the Swiss defender for some time now.

He will be out of contract in 2023 and has not accepted the offer of an extension to his current deal.

Juve has bolstered their squad with some fine players in the last few transfer windows and might have to add a new defender to their squad at the end of this season.

Matthijs de Ligt could leave the club if the Bianconeri get an acceptable offer, while the likes of Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio are possible exit candidates.

If any of them leaves, the club will need to replace the individual and Akanji could make the move to the Allianz Stadium.

However, Tuttomercatoweb says Atletico will battle them to add him to their squad, meaning Juve has their work cut out in winning the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Akanji has been in fine form at Dortmund and he could do a good job for Juve if he joins the club.

The Bianconeri are also planning for life without Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini

Having him as an option available to Max Allegri would be an impressive piece of business.

It would be interesting to see if we can beat Atleti to his signature.