Juventus faces European competition for Spanish defender

Juventus has had Alex Grimaldo on their shopping list for much of this season as the Benfica man gets prepared to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The Spaniard is an accomplished left-back in European football and is out of contract in the summer.

He does not seem prepared to sign a new contract at his present club, which has alerted the continent’s best sides.

Juve is poised to replace Alex Sandro when this term finishes and they see Grimaldo as one man for the job.

However, the competition for his signature is serious and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri are currently trailing two clubs.

It reveals Max Allegri’s men are behind Nice and Bayer Leverkusen, who seem to be working harder to get the former Barcelona youngster.

Juve FC Says

Grimaldo is one of the finest left-backs around we can sign for free and we need to work hard to seal the deal.

The Spaniard is one of the most recognisable names on the continent and we believe he will make an impact in our squad in Turin, but we must show more seriousness in the pursuit. Otherwise, other clubs will sign him.