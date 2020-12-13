Juventus faces increasing competition for signature of 20-year-old Serie A star

Matteo Lovato is a man in demand, and Calciomercato claims that Juventus is facing increasing competition in their bid to land him.

The Bianconeri have made the Verona man one of their transfer targets after his fine start to life in the Italian top flight.

Juve has been watching him before they faced Verona in the league earlier in the season and he showed them why they should sign him in that game.

The 20-year-old has played 10 Serie A games this season and he is expected to keep adding to those appearances if he stays fit.

His fine showing hasn’t been noticed by the Italian champions alone with the report saying that half of Serie A teams want to sign him.

Milan is one team that is keen to sign him, but Inter Milan, AS Roma and Napoli are also competing with Juventus for his signature.

Andrea Pirlo has trusted younger players this season and that should give Lovato the confidence that he would play if he moves to Turin.

He would face competition from the likes of Mattijs De Ligt and Merih Demiral, but his talent can help him break into the team faster than expected.