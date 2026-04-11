Juventus want to add Leon Goretzka to its ranks in the summer, and he appears to be heading towards Serie A, with AC Milan and Inter Milan also interested in his signature.

The Bayern Munich midfielder is expected to leave the German club at the end of the current season, and Bayern are reportedly happy for him to depart, opening the door for a move elsewhere in Europe. While Bayern still regard him as a strong performer, they do not intend to keep him, which has encouraged interest from Juventus, who are known for targeting experienced free agents.

The situation has developed into a competitive transfer battle, with several Italian clubs monitoring the midfielder’s availability ahead of the summer window.

Serie A Competition for Goretzka

According to Calciomercato, Juventus face direct competition from AC Milan and Inter Milan for the player’s signature. Interest across Serie A has grown due to his availability on a free transfer, and all three clubs are believed to see him as a valuable addition to their midfield options.

Juventus, in particular, are confident that it can still win the race for his signature. They believe his experience at the highest level and physical presence in midfield would significantly strengthen their squad, especially in European competitions where depth and quality are essential.

Financial Concerns and Deal Uncertainty

However, the financial demands surrounding the move could prove problematic. The midfielder is reportedly asking for around 7 million euros per season on a three-year contract, along with a signing-on bonus of approximately 10 million euros and additional fees. This would take the overall cost of the deal to around 40 million euros.

Juventus reportedly consider this figure too high for a free agent in his thirties, and this valuation is now a major obstacle in negotiations. As a result, the transfer is at risk of collapsing entirely, with Goretzka’s wage expectations believed to be beyond what Juventus are prepared to commit at this stage of the summer planning process.