Juventus faces making another Ramsey decision in the summer

Juventus will have to find a new home for Aaron Ramsey again at the end of this season.

The Welshman has been injury-prone since he has been at the club, and they offloaded him to Rangers on loan in the last transfer window.

The Scottish club has the option of making the transfer permanent, and they had been hopeful he would help them keep the league title they won last season.

But Ramsey has hardly featured in games for them since he joined because of injuries.

Tuttosport is now claiming Rangers will have no interest in keeping him beyond the current agreement if his injury woes continue.

This means Juve now has to prepare to find a solution again at the end of this campaign because he is no longer in the plans of Max Allegri.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey has been one of the worst transfer decisions we have made in recent seasons.

The former Arsenal man has a leg that is made of glass and he is probably heading for retirement when his current Bianconeri deal expires.

If he doesn’t do well at Rangers, he will hardly find a new club in the summer, and Juve might be forced to terminate his contract if they can find an agreement with the midfielder.