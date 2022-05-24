Juventus could miss out on signing Ivan Perisic as Inter Milan improves their offer to the Croatian.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the winger days after he helped the Nerazzurri beat them to win the Italian Cup.

Juve has been looking to lure him to Turin, and it seemed Inter will lose the World Cup finalist.

But they have continued to fight and recently held a meeting with his agent again.

According to Sportitalia, as reported by Football Italia, Inter has offered him 5m euros per season with bonuses which takes it up to 6m euros.

That offer is an improvement on the 4.5m euros per season they had previously offered to him.

The report then adds that his agent gave a more positive response to reporters when he left the last meeting with the Milan club.

Juve FC Says

Perisic has been in top form in this campaign, and he would be a great player to add to our squad.

However, we need to prepare for the worse and now is probably the best time to focus on our other targets.

If he eventually becomes available, we can sign him, otherwise, we would give ourselves options.