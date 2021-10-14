Juventus faces serious Real Madrid threat to sign Premier League star

Real Madrid has made Paul Pogba a priority target for the summer of 2022, making them a great threat to Juventus’ plans for the midfielder.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia revealed recently that Juventus is looking to offload some of their current players so they can offer Pogba a good deal to join them for free after this season.

His future remains uncertain and that means Juve stands a chance of landing their former star midfielder.

However, La Cuatro as reported by Tuttomercatoweb claims that Florentino Perez is keen to add both Pogba and Erling Haaland to the Madrid squad for next season.

The club president hasn’t needed to build a business relationship with Mino Raiola before now, however, the report says he now plans to get closer to the Italian-Dutch agent.

This is because he represents both players and Perez hopes to iron out a deal for them soon.

Manchester United wants to keep Pogba, but the Frenchman seems to have decided to leave.

He is keeping his options open, but leaving United for another top club might be more enticing considering their struggles to win trophies at the moment.

Juve’s financial problems have been well-publicised and it could deny them the chance to re-sign Pogba.