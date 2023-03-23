Juventus faces several loanees returning in the summer

Juventus has sent several players out on loan in this campaign and the black and whites are hopeful most will make their departure permanent.

This is because the club seems to have found some balance with the players remaining at the Allianz Stadium.

Max Allegri is developing the side into one of the top clubs in Europe again and the men in black and white continue to make progress.

However, before Allegri achieved the current balance in the team, he had to offload some deadwood.

The likes of Arthur Melo, Denis Zakaria, Luca Pellegrini, and Weston McKennie left in the summer and January transfer windows.

Juve hopes the temporary clubs who have signed these players keep them permanently. However, it is not looking so good.

A report on Football Italia reveals the likes of Arthur, Pellegrini, Marko Pjaca, and Zakaria are returning to the Allianz Stadium.

This means Juve must add them to their squad or find new homes for them again.

Juve FC Says

We have a very big squad when our loanees return and the club must start planning on ways it will reduce the size of the group.

Some of the loanees will inevitably return and now is the time to even start looking for new homes for them.