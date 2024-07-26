The German is one of the best wingers in Europe and has been in fantastic form since he moved to Dortmund.

Juve has been following him closely in their bid to secure his signing, and he is also open to the move.

The Bianconeri have already opened talks with his entourage about a potential transfer to the club, believing he has everything required to strengthen their squad.

They will soon start club-to-club talks, but it is not an easy deal to pull off, with some obstacles already standing in the way of the negotiations.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri might struggle to meet Borussia Dortmund’s demands of around 45 million euros, the first big obstacle they face.

The report also states that Juve is facing a challenge from Aston Villa, who joined the race after selling Moussa Diaby.

The Premier League club is confident they can lure Adeyemi to England. Juve will have to work harder to convince him to join them now.