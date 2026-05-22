Leonardo Balerdi has been on the radar of Juventus since the summer of 2025, when they made an active attempt to bring him into their squad. However, Olympique Marseille blocked his departure at the time, leaving the defender with no option but to remain at the French side.

At the end of the current season, Marseille are reportedly willing to consider offers for his signature, which has renewed Juventus’ interest and encouraged them to prepare another approach for the defender. This development is viewed internally as positive news for the Turin club, who are expected to revisit the situation in the upcoming transfer window.

Growing Competition Across Europe

This time, Juventus are expected to face significantly stronger competition for Balerdi’s signature, with several clubs across Europe monitoring his situation closely. The increased interest means that securing a deal is likely to be more challenging than during their previous attempt.

According to Tuttojuve, Roma and Atlético Madrid are among the clubs now showing interest in the defender as they aim to strengthen their squads. Both sides are reportedly tracking his availability with the intention of potentially making a move away from Marseille.

Player Decision Set To Be Crucial

Juventus remain keen to win the race for Balerdi and are optimistic that their established relationship with the Ligue 1 club could provide an advantage during negotiations. The Bianconeri are hoping that this connection will help facilitate discussions and improve their chances of completing a deal.

However, the final decision is expected to rest heavily with Balerdi himself, who is likely to play a decisive role in determining his next destination rather than leaving the outcome solely to club negotiations. His assessment of the available options is expected to shape the direction of the transfer saga.

Juventus will also need to manage their squad carefully in the summer window, with potential player sales possibly required before they can proceed with a formal move for the defender.