Juventus facing a serious challenge for in form Ligue 1 hit-man

PSG has joined the race for Memphis Depay and their entry into the mix should be a cause of concern for Juventus.

The Dutchman is set to leave Lyon at the end of this season, as his contract will expire in June.

He wanted to join Barcelona in the summer, but the Spanish side couldn’t complete the transfer.

He has remained in France and has been in fine form for them.

Barca is struggling financially and they probably cannot offer him the best terms.

This has opened the door for the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG to join the race.

Todofichajes says the attacker’s initial plans were to leave France at the end of this season, but he would now listen to the offer from the French champions.

PSG is preparing for life after Kylian Mbappe, as it is now a serious possibility that the World Cup winner might leave them at the end of this campaign.

The report says they have made Depay one of their targets to replace him.

Juventus cannot compete with PSG in terms of money and a lot will come down to what Depay himself desires.