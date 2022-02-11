Juventus facing an uphill battle for the signing of EPL midfielder

Following the successful operation that saw them landing the services of Denis Zakaria, Juventus will be looking to complete the midfield jigsaw with another signing in the summer.

According to Todofichajes.com via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are hot on the trails of Youri Tielemans.

Since his arrival to the East Midlands, the Belgium international has been a stalwart at Leicester City.

This season, the 24-year-old has thus far contributed with five goals and two assists in his 16 Premier League appearances.

But with the Foxes lingering in the middle of the table, the former Monaco man is hoping to embark on a new adventure at a top European club.

However, the Bianconeri will be facing an uphill battle for the player’s signature, as the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United are all in the race.

Moreover, Leicester have apparently set the midfielder’s price at 50 million euros, which is a relatively high fee for a player who’s contract is due to expire in 2023.

Juve FC say

While Tielemans is undoubtedly a talented midfielder, the reported price will probably drive Juventus away from the race – especially when you compare it with Zakaria’s transfer fee.

Between now and the end of the campaign, Max Allegri will try to find the right balance with the current crop under his disposal.

This would allow the management to figure out which type of midfielders should be added to the fold ahead of next season.