Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Jonathan David who is also a transfer target for Arsenal. However, the Canadian’s future could be intertwined with Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian has been struggling to deliver the goods upfront in his early days under Thiago Motta. He only managed to bag a brace in Verona, while failing to score in another five competitive fixtures.

Therefore, the voices suggesting that Vlahovic isn’t the right fit for Motta’s system are growing louder by the day.

This is one of the main reasons why the Bianconeri are tracking David with great interest.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most proficient strikers in Ligue 1 since joining Lille in 2020. And with his contract expiring at the end of the season, suitors are already queuing up for his services.

But according to Italian journalist Nicolo Ceccharini (via JuventusNews24), the competition for the Canada international is increasing, with Arsenal now entering the fray.

The Gunners are also searching the market for a new bomber, and as the transfer market notes, they have never hidden their admiration for Vlahovic.

The North Londoners have even tried to acquire the former Fiorentina man in January 2022, but fell short in the race against Juventus.

Therefore, Ceccarini suggests a hypothesis that would see Arsenal reviving their attempts to sign Vlahovic, which would pave the way for Juventus to sign David.

The 24-year-old is tied to a contract with the Serie A giants that runs until June 2026. He’s currently the highest-paid player in Italian football.