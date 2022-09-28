Due to the rapid decline of Alex Sandro, Juventus urgently need a left-back as soon as possible.

In recent weeks, Alex Grimaldo has emerged as the favorite candidate on Federico Cherubini’s shortlist.

The 27-year-old has been plying his trade at Benfica since 2016. However, his contract is due to expire by the end of the season, and he has no intention to renew it.

The Spaniard is eying a switch towards a big club, and the Bianconeri are hoping to secure his services either as a free agent in June or even for a cut price deal in January.

But according to TuttoJuve, the Italians will face competition from Barcelona who have identified Grimaldo as the perfect long-term heir for Jordi Alba.

The Benfica fullback is a youth product of the Catalan giants, developing in the club’s famous La Masia academy.

Therefore, the idea of a homecoming could be tempting for both the player and the Blaugrana.

Juve FC say

When it comes to landing the most desired names on the market, you can always expect to have competition along the way.

Grimaldo’s talent and status will surely attract a host of suitors, which is why Juventus must anticipate the competition by acting swiftly if they truly want to secure the services of one of the most sought-after names on the market.