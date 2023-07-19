While the club is trying to offload aging defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro, Juventus are seeking a younger alternative.

As we reported last week, the Bianconeri have identified Konstantinos Mavropanos as a potential candidate for the role.

The 25-year-old started his career at Apollon before earning a switch to Arsenal. However, the Greek couldn’t carve himself a place in North London, so he joined Stuttgart in 2020.

Since then, he established himself at the German club, becoming a stalwart at the back. His contract with the Bundesliga side runs until 2025.

But according to reports in the German press via ilBianconero, Juventus will be facing strong competition from Napoli and others in the race for Mavropanos.

The Partenpein need a new centre-back following the departure of Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich. The Greece international represents an affordable solution with a reported price tag of 10 million euros.

Moreover, the source mentions Inter as yet another club that’s trying to lure the player to the Italian peninsula. The Nerazzurri are looking to bolster their backline following the exits of Milan Skriniar and Danilo D’Ambrosio.

Finally, Eintracht Frankfurt are looking for a new defender to replace new Roma signing Evan Ndicka. The 2022 Europa League winners are reportedly keeping tabs on Mavropanos.