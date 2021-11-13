Juventus facing competition for the signature of the ‘New Chiellini’

Giorgio Chiellini may have reached the twilight years of his illustrious career, but a young defender is currently earning the moniker of the “New Chiellini”.

Last summer, Federico Gatti joined Serie B side Frosinone, and has immediately impressed at the back. The Canarini are led by former Juventus left-back and World Cup hero Fabio Grosso.

The 23-year-old has thus far made 11 appearances in Italy’s second tier, scoring one goal in the process.

According to Tuttposport via ilBianconero, Juventus will send scouts to watch the defender in action in the tough encounter against Lecce.

However, the report warns that the Bianconeri won’t be all alone in the race. In fact, Gatti has also caught the eyes of Atalanta, Napoli, as well English clubs.

The young center back is a product of Alessandria’s youth ranks and currently has a contract at Frosinone until 2025.

Juve FC say

Nicknames related to famous players are often fueled by clubs and agents in order to promote their young stars.

Gatti isn’t the first young defender to be linked with Chiellini, and probably won’t be last, but the Old Lady’s scouts are surely savvy enough to ignore the nickname and focus on what the player actually brings to the team.