Juventus are keen to appoint Thiago Motta as their next manager but Milan could still attempt to sabotage their plans.

The Bianconeri and the Rossoneri clashed heads on Saturday in a disappointing affair, with neither club producing a goal.

This result piled more pressure on the two clubs’ managements who are increasingly urged to wield the axe on Max Allegri and Stefano Pioli. Both managers still have a year left on their contracts, but the writing is already on the wall.

In recent weeks, Motta emerged as the ultimate favorite to inherit the black and white dugout. On the other hand, Milan have been linked with a host of names.

Nevertheless, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) doesn’t rule out a Milan onslaught for Motta.

The 41-year-old is currently enjoying a stellar campaign at Bologna who are only six points away from achieving a historic Champions League qualification.

However, the Italo-Brazilian’s contract with the Emilian club will expire at the end of the season, so he’ll be free to sign for a new club in July.

But while most accounts expect him to land in Turin, the Diavolo could make a last-ditch attempt to lure him towards San Siro where he plied his trade in the past as an Inter midfielder.

Therefore, the source believes Juventus remain in pole position for Motta, but Milan are ready to pounce over any misstep or hurdle that may derail the manager’s passage towards Continassa.