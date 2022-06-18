Despite signing Dusan Vlahovic last January, Juventus will enter the summer transfer market for another center forward in order to bolster Max Allegri’s frontline.

The Bianconeri have been contemplating several options on the market, including Giovanni Simeone.

The Argentine enjoyed a prolific campaign at Hellas Verona where he scored 17 goals, prompting the Gialloblu to activate their right to redeem his contract on a permanent basis.

But after paying Cagliari around 10 millions, Verona will be looking to make an immediate profit by selling the striker this summer.

According to JuventusNews24, Juventus is amongst a host of European clubs that are interested in the services of Simeone.

The source mentions Napoli as one of the potential destinations, as well as Lazio which was once the home of Giovanni’s father, Diego.

Aside from the local sides, the report adds LaLiga clubs Sevilla and Villarreal to the list of suitors, which also includes Newcastle United.

Apparently, Verona’s initial asking price will be 20 millions, but they will be hoping to prompt a bidding war which would undoubtedly raise the figure.

Although Simeone is surely an interesting option for Juventus, the 26-year-old probably prefers to join a club that offers him a starting berth rather than acting as second fiddle for Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri will probably end up signing a veteran bomber who wouldn’t mind serving as an understudy.