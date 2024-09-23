Barcelona have reportedly entered the fray for Viktor Gyokeres who has also been linked with Juventus among other European giants.

The 26-year-old is a Bromma youth product who spent several years in England with the likes of Brighton and Coventry City.

The striker has been plying his trade in Portugal since making the move to Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2023.

This season, Gyokeres has been off to a flying start. He has already netted a whopping 10 goals in just six league appearances. He also found the back of the net in his lone Champions League outing.

Thanks to his early-season exploits, the Swedish bomber attracted the interest of several top clubs across the Old Continent, including Juventus who are still seeking reinforcement upfront.

The Bianconeri parted ways with Moise Kean last summer, while Arkadiusz Milik’s future remains far from certain. But more importantly, Dusan Vlahovic has been struggling for goals and consistency this season.

Nevertheless, the competition for Gyokeres is rapidly increasing. According to Catalan newspaper Sport (via JuventusNews24), Barcelona have entered the race for the Sporting striker.

As the source explains, Robert Lewandowski can no longer start every match in the season at the age of 36, so the Blaugrana would like to bring in a competent alternative, hence why they set sights on the Sweden international.

However, Gyokeres won’t come cheap, as Transfermarkt values him at 65 million euros, while his contract with the Portuguese giants is valid until June 2028.