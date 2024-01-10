Kouadio Konè stands out as one of the midfielders Juventus has been eyeing in recent months, and he could be a potential signing for the upcoming summer.

Juventus needs a fresh addition to their midfield for the second half of this season, but securing the right player might have to wait until the summer transfer window. The club is actively identifying players who could enhance their squad, with Kone being a prominent candidate.

Currently playing for Borussia Monchengladbach, Kone has been delivering impressive performances in the Bundesliga, making him a target for Juventus. However, the Bianconeri are not the sole contenders vying for his signature.

Tuttojuve reports that Juventus faces stiff competition from Liverpool and Atletico de Madrid in their pursuit of Kone. Both clubs have been closely monitoring the midfielder for several months and may be prepared to intensify their efforts to secure his services and bolster their respective squads.

Juve FC Says

Kone has been on our radar for some time and he is a budding player who will serve us for a long time.

However, we have to be sure he fits our system, especially if we will continue with Max Allegri as our manager.