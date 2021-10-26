Juventus facing competition from European Trio for French international

After bolstering their midfield with the acquisition of Manuel Locatelli in the summer, Juventus are still looking for the final piece of the jigsaw.

The former Sassuolo man undoubtedly added some quality in the middle of the park, but the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot are yet to truly convince.

Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni was rumored to be a transfer target of the Bianconeri since the summer, but he ended up remaining with the Principality club.

However, the 21-year-old’s reputation is growing ever larger with each solid display for club and country – especially following the UEFA Nations League finals.

So according to Calciomercato, three big European clubs will compete against Juventus for the signature of the former Bordeaux man.

The clubs mentioned by the source are Manchester City, their Premier League rivals Liverpool and finally Bayern Munich.

Juve FC say

Signing Tchouameni would have been a much easier task last season prior to his explosion on the international scene.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to fault Federico Cherubini and company for this one. The club is lacking in terms of funds in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and was barely able to reach a deal for Locatelli.

A bidding war against three rich European giants sounds like a desperate battle for the Old Lady, unless the player’s will leans towards Turin for one reason or another.