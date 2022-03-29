Juventus facing competition from Man United for Serie A star

Despite being linked with several top European clubs for years, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic remains a Lazio player.

But could he finally change allegiance this summer?

For their part, Juventus continue to monitor the situation. The club is in dire need of a talented midfielder who raises the quality of the team, and the Serbian would surely fit the bill.

After all, the 27-year-old possesses a brilliant touch, and has the ability to create plays, as well as score goals himself (as proven by his impressive stats this season).

Nonetheless, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) mentions two obstacles that could stand between the Bianconeri and the Lazio midfielder.

Firstly, the capital club will be asking for a large transfer that the Old Lady would struggle to afford. As we all know, president Claudio Lotito won’t let go of his most prized asset on the cheap.

Secondly, Juventus could face some stern competition from Manchester United who could also be interested in Milinkovic-Savic.

The Red Devils are expected to part ways with Paul Pogba once his contract expires by the end of the season. Thus, the Serbia international could be the right man to replace the departing Frenchman.

Juve FC say

As we all know, financial crisis and early Champions League exits have taken their toll on the team’s balance sheet. Now surely the club still spent big on Dusan Vlahovic, but we simply can’t afford too many of those.

Nevertheless, the Lazio star would surely fit well in Turin, and if Juventus can find an opening, they should at least give it a try.