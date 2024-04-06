Juventus is already on the lookout for their next manager as Max Allegri struggles to get the team back to the top of the Italian football pyramid.

Allegri has been under pressure to deliver in what should be his last season at the club, and several new managers have been tipped to replace him at the Allianz Stadium.

One of the men linked with a move to the club is Thiago Motta, as he shines on the bench of Bologna.

He is leading the unfancied team towards qualification for their first-ever Champions League campaign, and Juve is paying close attention.

Interestingly, his team could overtake the Bianconeri in the standings in the coming weeks if they keep performing well.

However, the Old Lady is not the only club interested in him, with a report on Football Italia claiming the former midfielder is now on the radar of Manchester United.

United could sack Erik Ten Hag in the coming weeks as he struggles to replicate last season’s success, and Motta is one of their targets.

Juve FC Says

Motta has done an amazing job at Bologna and will certainly get a chance to manage a bigger club if he takes them to the Champions League.