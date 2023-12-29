Juventus has been tracking Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov for an extended period, but the Ukrainian talent might be heading to another Serie A club.

Sudakov has garnered attention as one of the sought-after midfielders in Europe due to his impressive performances for both club and country. Following the absences of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba, rumours circulated that Juventus was keen on acquiring him.

While Juventus has been considering Sudakov as a valuable target, they have delayed in intensifying their interest. In the meantime, Napoli has entered the race for Sudakov’s signature. Napoli recently sold Eljif Elmas to RB Leipzig and needs a replacement, with Sudakov identified as a suitable candidate.

Calciomercato reports that Napoli views Sudakov as the ideal player for the job and is determined to secure his signing. Juventus now faces a situation where they must act swiftly if they are serious about bringing Sudakov to their squad, as Napoli appears poised to compete for his signature.

Juve FC Says

We have been linked with a move for Sudakov for a long time, but mere interest does not count, and we need to show we are serious by contacting the player and his club to negotiate a move.