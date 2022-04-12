Juventus facing competition from several top European clubs for Euro 2020 winner

Since the start of the season, it has been obvious that an important piece remains missing at the heart of Max Allegri’s formation.

Now surely Manuel Locatelli’s arrival raised the quality of the midfield department, and Denis Zakaria’s purchase was arguably a true masterstroke, but they haven’t entirely solved the woes in the middle of the park.

According to la Repubblica via TuttoJuve, Allegri has asked the club for a true deep-lying playmaker, and Jorginho remains one of the management’s favorite transfer targets.

The Italo-Brazilian enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, lifting the Champions League trophy before leading the Azzurri towards Euro 2020 glory.

But unfortunately for the 30-year-old, his current season has been less successful. The midfielder is no longer an irreplaceable piece in Thomas Tuchel’s starting formation, and has turned from hero to villain for Italians after wasting two spot kicks against Switzerland which ultimately cost the nation a spot in Qatar 2022.

Nevertheless, the former Napoli and Verona man remains popular in Turin, and Juventus would be willing to offer him yearly net wages worth 7 million euros. The club would be able to rely on the growth decree (related to those who play abroad) in order to save 50% on taxes.

However, this coup won’t be an easy one, as the source claims that several top European clubs are also eying a move for Jorginho. The list includes Paris Saint Germain, Barcelona and even AC Milan.