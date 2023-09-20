Juventus now finds themselves in a tussle with Atletico de Madrid for the signature of Thomas Partey as they explore options to replace Paul Pogba.

The future of the French midfielder at the club hangs in the balance, as he has been informed of a failed drug test, potentially signalling the end of his tenure with the team. While Pogba seeks a second analysis of his sample, Juventus is bracing for the possibility that the outcome may remain unchanged.

With the prospect of Pogba’s departure looming, Juventus has identified several potential replacements, and Partey is believed to be a top priority.

The Ghanaian midfielder could become available for a transfer in January, as Arsenal has bolstered their midfield options during the summer, making Partey surplus to requirements. Juventus has expressed a strong desire to bring him to Turin, but they are not alone in their pursuit.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Atletico de Madrid is also keen on securing Partey’s return to the Spanish capital. The midfielder previously made the move to Arsenal from Atletico after the Gunners triggered his release clause, and now, the Madrid club is eager to bring him back into their ranks.

Juve FC Says

Our search for a new midfielder should begin now because time is fast running out for us to find a solution to the Paul Pogba problem.

Partey would be a very good replacement because the Ghanaian is experienced in the top leagues in Europe and would arrive with so much know-how from these competitions.