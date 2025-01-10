Juventus isn’t the only club interested in Chelsea defender Renato Veiga, as Stuttgart are also keeping an eye on the 21-year-old.

With Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal ruled out for the remainder of the season with ACL injuries, and Danilo on the brink of terminating his contract with the club to join Napoli, adding one or two defenders is an absolute priority for the Turin-based giants.

Over the past few months, the Bianconeri have been linked with a plethora of defenders from all across the globe. The most prominent names on Cristiano Giuntoli’s list are reportedly Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Feyenoord’s David Hancko and Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, with the latter agreeing terms with the club as exclusively revealed by JuveFC on Thursday morning.

Nevertheless, there have been other circulating names in the media, including Veiga who could emerge as a candidate to join Thiago Motta’s ranks, as he’s been struggling for playing time at Enzo Marseca’s court. The Portuguese youngster made the switch from FC Basel last summer for circa £12 million, but has only managed to start one Premier League contest this season.

Veiga’s ability to play at centre-back and left-back would come in handy for the Old Lady, as he could act as a replacement for both Bremer and Cabal.

But according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Stuttgart are also closely monitoring the player’s situation at Chelsea.

However, the source notes that the German club’s interest is not ‘intense’ but only exploratory. They are also keeping an eye on Lens’ Kevin Danso, who is yet another player who recently emerged as a potential transfer target for Juventus.

For their part, Chelsea have no intention to sell Veiga just six months after investing in him, as they consider him one for the future. Nevertheless, the Blues could be willing to send him on loan to gain some experience.