Juventus has made Timo Werner one of their transfer targets in this window as they search for a new frontman to join Dusan Vlahovic in their attack.

Reports have linked several names with a move to the club, and every day they add a new one to the list.

The Bianconeri ended last season without a trophy and cannot risk a repeat of that outcome.

Scoring more goals will go a long way in helping Juve become a successful club this term, and a new striker might be needed to achieve that.

The Bianconeri are now looking to sign Werner from Chelsea, but there is serious competition for his signature.

Tuttomercatoweb claims there is a good chance that the German changes clubs in this transfer window, and he is also attracting the attention of Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and RB Leipzig.

This means Juve has to brace themselves for serious competition, and they might be forced to pay more money to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Werner has not been in good form at the English club, and that is one reason they will happily offload him.

That should also be a cause for concern to us because it makes no sense to sign another attacker that will not score goals, especially because we already have Moise Kean in our squad.