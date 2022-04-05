Juventus facing competition from top clubs for Lazio man

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been on the radar of Juventus and several top clubs in Europe for years now, and this summer could be the time he eventually leaves Lazio.

The Serbian midfielder is one of the finest players in his position, and he has helped Lazio remain one of the top clubs in Serie A.

However, they have been underachieving for some time now with no Champions League football and that could make him leave the club.

Juve is positioning itself to clinch the signature of the 27-year-old in the summer, but they are not alone.

Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri faces serious competition from Atletico de Madrid and PSG for his signature.

Juve FC Says

These clubs have been one of the best in their respective leagues, and they could offer him a deal that will make him leave Serie A.

However, if he decides he wants to remain in the competition, then Juve could have the upper hand because they are the biggest club in Italy, and it is hard to see him choosing to join another Serie A club instead of the Bianconeri.

He is having a good season and might be the best replacement for Aaron Ramsey, with the Welshman expected to leave Juve for good in the summer.