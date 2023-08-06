After missing out on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Franck Kessié, Juventus have reportedly turned their attention to Habib Diarra.

The Bianconeri were hoping to add an established name to the middle of the park with some major Serie A experience. However, the Serbian and the Ivorian both wound up in the Saudi Pro League.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will now pursue a younger alternative in what would be a vintage Cristiano Giuntoli coup.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the new Juventus director has identified Diarra as the right profile to bolster the midfield.

The 19-year-old is a Strasbourg youth product who rose through the club’s ranks to become a regular feature in the senior squad last season. He was one of the best revelations in Ligue 1 last term.

The teenager essentially plays as a defensive midfielder but can also feature as a centre-back.

However, the source warns the Bianconeri of competition from two clubs that are willing to meet Strasbourg’s asking price (set between 13 and 15 million euros).

The report claims that Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are interested in the player’s services while Lens would like to keep him in Ligue 1.

For their part, Juventus could instead offer Strasbourg players in exchange. The report mentions Joseph Nonge and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia as possible counterparts.

However, the Bianconeri aren’t under any illusion, and they’re aware that this maneuver might not be enough to put the deal over the line.