Juventus facing competition from two European giants for Pjanic

After one underwhelming season in Spain, Miralem Pjanic is ready to end his adventure at Barcelona.

The Bosnian was at the peak of his powers during his time at Juventus, and he would definitely jump back to Turin if given the opportunity – especially following the return of his former coach Massimiliano Allegri.

According to Le10Sport via Calciomercato, the Bianconeri would like to bring their former playmaker back, regardless of the potential arrival of Manuel Locatelli.

The Old Lady’s midfield department was the weakest link in the squad last season, and thus, the club wants to reinforce it with new signings.

Nonetheless, the source claims that the Italians will be facing some competition from two other European giants for the signature of the 31-year-old.

The two clubs in question are Paris Saint Germain – who have been linked with the player in the past – and the recent Champions League winners Chelsea.

The central midfielder arrived to Turin after spending five seasons at Roma, and eventually left in the summer of 2020 in an exchange deal that saw Arthur Melo make the move in the opposite direction.

However, during his first season at the Camp Nou stadium, Pjanic only made 19 appearances in La Liga, most of them coming from the bench.

With Ronald Koeman set to remain as Barcelona coach for next season, the former Lyon star needs to find himself a new club that can help him in relaunching his stalled playing career.