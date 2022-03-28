Juventus facing defeat in their bid to sign Romagnoli

Juventus has been pursuing a move for Alessio Romagnoli for some time now as he approaches a free agency.

The AC Milan defender looks set to be their next player to leave, having failed to agree on a new contract with them.

He has attracted the attention of the Bianconeri for some time now and remains one of the players they would like to add to their squad.

However, they have been rivalled by Lazio, who looked set to take him back to Rome, where he has previously played for AS Roma.

Juventus would have felt it would be easy for them to make a move for him and beat Lazio to his signature, but a new twist has emerged.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he is now looking likely to remain in Milan because the Rossoneri are resuming talks with him.

They now hope to hand him a contract proposal that will convince him to ignore the interest from other clubs and stay.

Juve FC Says

Romagnoli has been one of the finest defenders in Serie A for some time now and the Italian has delivered some impressive performances for Milan.

Juve needs to add defenders that are experienced but younger than the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini to their squad this summer.

This is because both players are getting older and we need to plan for life without them.