Juventus facing difficult path for Pjanic, but a deal can be found

After completing what was supposed to be a dream move to Barcelona, Miralem Pjanic’s adventure in Catalunya soon turned into a nightmare.

The Bosnian was a part of an exchange deal between Juventus and the Blaugrana, which saw Arthur Melo moving to Turin last summer.

The 31-year-old is now hoping for a return to the club that he left less than a year ago – especially following the return of his old manager, Max Allegri.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, both the club and the player know that the path will be a complicated one. Nonetheless, all parties want to see the deal go through, which could eventually be the decisive factor.

For Barcelona, their priority this summer is signing a contract renewal with Lionel Messi – who’s technically a free agent at the moment – but in order to do so, they must first lower their astronomical wage-bill.

Therefore, maintaining a player who’s wages are set at 8.5 million euros and is unwanted by the club’s manager is simply unaffordable, which explains why the Catalans are so desperate to offload Pjanic this summer.

Juventus proposed an exchange deal with Aaron Ramsey, but the Welshman has high wage demands of his own, plus the regulations in Spain are limiting the possibility of conducting swap deals.

However, the former Arsenal man has offers from the Premier League, and if the Old Lady can send him back to England, they will have enough space on the wage-bill for their former Bosnian midfielder.

Moreover, Pjanic seems to be willing to lower his wage demands in order to seal a return to Turin, after playing for the club between 2016 and 2020.