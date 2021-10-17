Juventus facing Dybala problem – Here are the matches that he’s expected to miss

New season, same old problem. Unfortunately for Paulo Dybala, his start to the campaign has been plagued by injuries reminiscently to the previous season.

The Argentine left the pitch in tears after sustaining a knock last month against Sampdoria.

Although initial tests revealed that it was merely a slight issue, claiming that he’ll be back in action in a few weeks, the problem appears to be graver than first expected.

On Saturday, Juventus manager held his pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s clash with Roma. The coach revealed that Dybala won’t be in the matchday squad, as his recovery process still requires additional time( between seven and ten days).

Therefore, Calciomercato expects the 28-year-old to miss at least the next three matches, creating a headache for the club that put him at the very center of the project.

In addition to the Roma match, the former Palermo star will miss the midweek Champions League fixture against Zenit, as well as the major clash against Inter next weekend.

The source believes that Dybala could be in the squad for the midweek Serie A fixture against Sassuolo on October 27.

The Argentina international was expected to renew his expiring contract in the coming weeks, but it remains to be seen if the resurfacing concerns over his fitness will affect the negotiations between the two parties after reaching the final hurdles.