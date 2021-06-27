Juventus facing English and Spanish competition for £100,000 per week star

Sergio Romero is a transfer target for Juventus, but the race for the signature of the Argentinean is competitive.

Romero has fallen down the pecking order at Man United and he should leave the club this summer for free.

The Red Devils will not give him a new deal and he is on the lookout for a new club. The Athletic says Juventus is in the mix to sign him.

The Bianconeri have lost Gianluigi Buffon and they would need a new backup goalkeeper.

They could keep Mattia Perin, but he is keen to continue playing regularly as he did on loan at Genoa last season.

This could force Juve into the market for a backup goalkeeper and Romero is one of their targets.

However, they are not the only club that wants to sign him with the report insisting that Everton and Celta Vigo are also interested in him.

He might prefer to remain in England and the report says Everton has been keen for some time.

They attempted to land him on loan for £2million and to cover his wages of £100,000 per week last year, but the Red Devils turned them down.

The Toffees are in talks to sign him yet again now that he is a free agent.

Juve doesn’t have all the money in the world to spend on new players and signing him for free this summer would go a long way in helping them add quality at a reduced cost.