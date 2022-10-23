Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, Shakhtar Donetsk are trying their best to deliver a decent campaign.

The club currently sits second in the domestic table, and are also competing for a spot in the Champions League round of 16.

While many players have fled towards greener pastures, Shakhtar are still able to rely on a talented crop of players, and chief amongst them is Mykhaylo Mudryk.

This season, the young winger has been on a devastating form. He has contributed in three goals and five assists in his six league outings, while also scoring twice and assisting as many in four Champions League appearances.

While Juventus are among a list of Serie A clubs who are tracking the 21-year-old Ukrainian, the Bianconeri will also face some competition from the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail via Calciomercato, Arsenal are now pushing for the Mudryk’s signing.

As the source points out, Atalanta and Roma are some of the winger’s other suitors.

Juve FC say

Reminiscently to the other top European clubs, Juventus are always in the hunt for the most exciting players on the continent.

But with Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic amongst their ranks, one would think that the Bianconeri are already well-covered on the left wing, and perhaps they should rather focus on bolstering other departments.