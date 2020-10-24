Juventus facing fierce competition from the likes of Man Utd for classy winger

Juventus was linked with a move for Adama Traore in the last transfer window and the reason why that transfer didn’t happen was because of how much it will cost the Bianconeri.

Spanish media outlet Sport is claiming that the winger still remains in the mix for a move to Turin although the Italian champions face serious competition from the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona.

The 24-year-old winger scored six times and provided 12 assists for his team last season.

Juve didn’t get much luck the last time that they signed a player like him. Douglas Costa ended up being too injury-prone and he has now been shipped back to Bayern Munich on loan.

The Bianconeri has signed Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina and the Italian is an impressive winger, but he is different from Adama.

The former Barcelona youth team product has the pace to burn and he is also very powerfully built.

Despite the tough nature of Premier League defenders, he has remained very tough for them to contain whenever he is on the pitch.

Juve will struggle to meet Wolves’ asking price for him at the moment, but a summer move with a favourable agreement might still happen.